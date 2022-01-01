Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zazo BOX
Ajouter
Zazo BOX
Hassi Messoaud
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits]
- Ingénieur
Hassi Messoaud
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Polytechnique (Alger)
Alger
1985 - 1990
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z