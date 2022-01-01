Menu

Zazo BOX

Hassi Messoaud

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Ingénieur

    Hassi Messoaud 2000 - maintenant

Formations

  • Polytechnique (Alger)

    Alger 1985 - 1990

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :