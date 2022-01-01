Menu

Zbiti HICHAM

RABAT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lear Corporation Automotive - Technicien de ligne de production

    2012 - maintenant

  • BATRA MEDICALE - Ingénieur d'application

    2007 - 2011 Réalisation des travaux de maintenance préventive et curative sur les appareilles d'imagerie médicale.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :