Zebiri RIADH
Ajouter
Zebiri RIADH
AIN OULMENE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gh med hydra pharm
- Chef de service moyens généraux
2013 - maintenant
inventaire budget parc auto entretien sécurité
.....etc
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Boudjenah ABDELAZIZ
Fathi Abdellatif BELHOUADJEB
Fayçal BENMALEK
Fayssal BENMENZER
Mohammed Lamine MALKI
Nacer Eddine YOUSFI
Nacer Eddine YOUSFI
Nassim ZAHOUAL
Rebhi MOHAMED
Thierry CHAMBON
