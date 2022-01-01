Menu

Zef ENAULT

MEUDON,

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication.
Rédaction.
Reportages.
Photographie.

Entreprises

  • Fast&Lucky - Fast&Lucky

    2015 - maintenant

  • Les Editions du Dollar - Rédacteur en chef

    Paris 2012 - 2015

  • Moto Journal - Rédacteur en chef adjoint

    2002 - 2012

  • Option Moto - Journaliste

    2001 - 2002

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :