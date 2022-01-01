Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zef ENAULT
Ajouter
Zef ENAULT
MEUDON,
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication.
Rédaction.
Reportages.
Photographie.
Entreprises
Fast&Lucky
- Fast&Lucky
2015 - maintenant
Les Editions du Dollar
- Rédacteur en chef
Paris
2012 - 2015
Moto Journal
- Rédacteur en chef adjoint
2002 - 2012
Option Moto
- Journaliste
2001 - 2002
Formations
Université Rouen Haute Normandie
Mont Saint Aignan
1997 - 2001
Maîtrise
Réseau
Alex KRASSOVSKY
Arnaud DUPIN DE BEYSSAT
Bertrand DEBRAY
Catherine HAYS
Denis FOISY
Fabien BORROMEI
Fátima DA COSTA
Julien RENOULT
Laurent COCHET
Thierry BUTZBACH
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z