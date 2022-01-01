Retail
Zeg IMANE LINA
Zeg IMANE LINA
SAIDA
En résumé
Slt a tous je m'appelle lyna je suis puéricultrice je travaille au service de néonatalogie
Entreprises
Ehs saida
- Puéricultrice
2012 - maintenant
Prise en charge totale des nouveau nées hospitalisée
Formations
ISFP (Alger)
Alger
2009 - 2011
puéricultrice
Réseau
Belkacem ASSASSINO
Hydro SOURCE OUSSAMA
Romeissae LAZZOUNI
