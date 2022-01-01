Menu

Zeg IMANE LINA

SAIDA

En résumé

Slt a tous je m'appelle lyna je suis puéricultrice je travaille au service de néonatalogie

Entreprises

  • Ehs saida - Puéricultrice

    2012 - maintenant Prise en charge totale des nouveau nées hospitalisée

Formations

  • ISFP (Alger)

    Alger 2009 - 2011 puéricultrice

