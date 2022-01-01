Retail
Zehana AHMED
Zehana AHMED
BORDJ EL KIFFAN
Entreprises
Btph
- Cadre
2009 - maintenant
BTPH
- MANAGER
1982 - maintenant
BET
- CHEF DE PROJET
1982 - 1987
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique D'Alger (Alger)
Alger
1979 - 1982
Réseau
Ameur KAMEL
