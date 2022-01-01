Menu

Zeidi MAIGA

KAYES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • YATELA SA - Environnementaliste

    2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • University Of The Witwatersrand (Johannesburg)

    Johannesburg 2014 - 2014 CERTIFICATE OF COMPETENCE

  • Australian Centere For Geomechanic (ACG) (Bamako)

    Bamako 2014 - 2014 CERTIFICATE OF COMPETENCE

  • Cranfield University (UK) (Cranfield)

    Cranfield 2014 - 2014 CERTIFICATE OF COMPETANCE

  • Institut Supérieur De Formation Et De Recherche Appliquée (ISFRA - BAMAKO) (Bamako)

    Bamako 2014 - maintenant Ph.D

    Impact des industries extractives d'or sur les populations et l'Environnement au Mali

  • Ghana Institute Of Management And Public Admininstration (GIMPA) (Accra)

    Accra 2012 - 2012 Post Graduate Diploma in Leadership & Management (PGD.LM)

  • Université DELTA (Bamako)

    Bamako 2011 - 2012 Master Recherche

  • Ghana Institute Of Management And Public Admininstration (GIMPA) (Accra)

    Accra 2011 - 2011 Post Graduate Certificate In Management & Administration (PGCAM0

  • Université Senghor (Alexandrie)

    Alexandrie 2005 - 2007 Master of Sciences

  • FLASH (Bamako)

    Bamako 2003 - 2004 Maitrise

