Menu

Zeineb KOUBAA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Kmf business - Stagiaire

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • SupCom, Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2010 - 2012 3éme année

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :