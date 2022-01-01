Zekeriya ADIBELLI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble
After more than 11 years of experience in (SoC) IC functional verification, I am looking for new opportunities and new challenges.
In the continuity of my activity, but also in complementary fields.
Preferably in my location area : Rhone Alpes and Switzerland.
Feel free to contact me for talking about it.
Mes compétences :
Shell
ASIC
Veloce
Denali PureView
Vmanager
Perl
Processeur ARM M0 A9 A5x , STM-XP70, Intel 8051
Clearcase
Git
FPGA
Perspec
NCsim
ModelSim
PSL assertions
Verification
Langage assembleur
C
System on chip
Verilog
VHDL