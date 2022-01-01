Menu

Zélie DUBREUCQ

LYON

Mes compétences :
Biologie moléculaire
Éthique commerciale
Séquençage d'ADN
Ecoute et Compréhensibilité
Biologie cellulaire
Relation clients

Entreprises

  • Sophia Genetics - Subject matter expert

    2015 - maintenant Sophia Genetics SA is a Swiss company expert in medical bioinformatics. Sophia Genetics offers health professionals who perform clinical genetic testing an Integrated Clinical Dry Lab Service supporting the bioinformatic analysis, quality assurance, visualisation and banking of patient DNA sequence data generated by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). Sophia Genetics helps clinical laboratories to reduce the cost, overcome complexity and fulfil quality constraints related to the use of NGS in the clinic. Sophia Genetics mutualises fast evolving knowledge in the fields of genetics, NGS and bioinformatics for its customers.

    Sophia Genetics’ main goal is to bring routine genetic testing to the highest quality standard and empower our customers to fully leverage on NGS to deliver more advanced clinical genetic testing cost effectively and efficiently, for the benefits of their patients. Sophia Genetics’ priority is to standardise the dry lab, comprising the bioinformatic analysis protocol, the validation and quality control process, the presentation of results of genetic tests to clinicians and the protection of patient DNA sequence data through safe storage and banking.

  • GATC Biotech - Scientific Sales Representative

    2008 - 2015 La société GATC Biotech est en Europe le prestataire leader de séquençage d’ADN et de bioinformatique pour l’industrie et la recherche académique.

    Depuis plus de vingt ans, nous développons de nouvelles solutions globales autour du séquençage d’ADN et de l’interprétation séquentielle bioinformatique – pour des échantillons simples d’ADN et jusqu’aux projets de génome complet.

  • SIGMA ALDRICH - Inside sale

    St quentin fallavier 2005 - 2007 Maintain customer loyalty
    -Field sales support
    -Contributing to the development of Sigma Aldrich business unit: Life science
    -Development of customer portfolio’s
    -Follow up of custom project (custom peptides- custom oligonucleotides)
    -Technical support

  • Proligo - Inside Sales

    2004 - 2005 Development of Proligo’s sales in to a new market: Spain and Portugal

  • Association La Roquette - Professeur d'alphabétisation

    2003 - 2004 Cours d'alphabétisation aux personnes étrangères installées en France.

  • VSO - Professeur de Biologie-Coordination Microproject

    2000 - 2003 Enseignement dans un collège lycée au Rwanda de la biologie
    Micro projects:
    Mise en place d'une salle de TP dans l'établissement
    Atelier égalité des chances au sein de l'établissement avec élèves et professeurs
    Atelier SIDA awarness au sein de l'établissement avec élèves et professeurs

  • Agrol Ltd - Tecnicien supérieur

    1999 - 2000 Molecular biology- microbiology- PCR- Applied genetics to bacteria

  • Invicta - Technicien d'environement

    DONCHERY 1998 - 1999 Dépollution d'amiante syr différents sites en Grande Bretagne

  • St Georges Hospital - Technicien laboratoire

    1997 - 1998 : cell culture- molecular biology

