Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zeljko BOJKOVSKI
Ajouter
Zeljko BOJKOVSKI
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Orléans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AXA France
- Responsable Clientèle
Nanterre
2011 - maintenant
BRICE
- Directeur de magasin
Roubaix
2005 - 2011
LAURENT CERRER
- Directeur de magasin
2003 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Bernard Palissy À Gien
1994 - 1996
BTS Action Commerciale
Réseau
Akkaf FRÉDÉRIC
Clément JACQUIER
Laure GARZINO
Marie-Christine DEPEE-MARTIN
Taoufik ELMASSOUSSI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z