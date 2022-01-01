Menu

Zeljko BOJKOVSKI

Nanterre

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • AXA France - Responsable Clientèle

    Nanterre 2011 - maintenant

  • BRICE - Directeur de magasin

    Roubaix 2005 - 2011

  • LAURENT CERRER - Directeur de magasin

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • Lycée Bernard Palissy À Gien

    1994 - 1996 BTS Action Commerciale

