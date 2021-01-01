Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zemouri SABRINE
Ajouter
Zemouri SABRINE
ALGIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Bonjour à vous tous
Mes compétences :
Communication
Développement commercial
Entreprises
SMECVA
- CADRE COMMERCIAL
2012 - maintenant
SARL ROYAUME D'ESPOIR
- COMMERCIAL
2010 - 2012
Formations
Institut International De Management (INSIM) (Alger)
Alger
2013 - 2014
DIPLOME D'ETUDE SUPÉRIEURE SPÉCIALISE GESTION D'ENTRPRISE
MODULE ACQUIS :
marketing
management
comptabilité général
finance (notion)
recherche opérationnelle ( basique)
Réseau
Abdelwahab MERABET
Ali MARKEMAL
Anouar Bachir REZGUI
Hamini MOHAMED
Mathilde DESCAMPS
Mekoura FATAH
Sebastien GROSS
Zoubir AMARI