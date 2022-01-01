Menu

Zenouaki SIMOH

  • MARRIOTT HOTEL
  • receptionniste de nuit

CAP D'AIL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MARRIOTT HOTEL - Receptionniste de nuit

    Autre | Cap-d'Ail (06320) 2004 - 2008 check in check out
    walking
    tenue de standard

Formations

  • UNIVERSITE CHOUAIB DOUKKALI - Elève

    Langues étrangères | EL JADIDA 1986 - 1988 specialisation litterature anglaise

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :