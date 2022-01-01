Menu

Zepeke Gno JAH

DAKAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Assistant Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • teylium - Assistant ressources humaines

    2015 - 2015

Formations

  • ESUP DAKAR (Dakar)

    Dakar 2009 - 2013 licence3
Annuaire des membres :