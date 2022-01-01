Zéphirin J FLAUBERT

- Coordination of the management accounting process: Production cost controlling (Dashboard creations, exploitation and Reporting to management), Production workshop activities improvement, Budget and employee productivities.
- Controlling of accounting process: AP process Checking (3 way matching), Coordination of invoicing Process & collection. Managing the relationship with external Accounting team & company financial partner (banks & Leasing firms)
- Analysis of Financial Statements, Interpretation for the Management and recommendations for changes: process improvement and financial Performance.
- Coordination of Ordering & Suppliers payment process: negotiations, prices and qualities checking, ordering and approvals of the outgoing payment.
- Bank balance Reconciliations, Stock Evaluation & turnover and optimization.
- Audit preparation and Assistance of Auditors / Closing activities & Financial Statements preparations with the External Accounting service Provider
I worked this year in the preparation, implementation of an integrated financial System, The Kulcs-Készlet system used for the production optimization, the stock management and the sub ledgers functions of accounting.
Genpact Hungary Ldt
- General Accountant
2007 - 2010Bank and GL Accountant
Main Activities:
- Performance management: Employee goals and objectives setting, measurement of result, (productivity), future plans organizations. Hiring and training process, Position preparation and organization.
- Daily clearing of all the banks Items (reel Accounts, Suspense Accounts, cash Pooling Accounts), Monthly Reconciliation of all the different types of banks and Cash accounts (Reel Account, Suspense Account and intercompany Accounts),
- Booking of items in the General ledger for banks and cash related transactions (Swap, hedging, borrowings, lending, interest) , All types of Checks treatment ( Issued or received ),Weekly Suppliers Payment in all currencies.
- Employees Expenses refunding, Direct debit Analysis (Clearing and Reconciliation of concerned banks and supplier Accounts)
- Monthly Closing Activities (reconciliation of the cash pooling accounts with corporate treasury, dealer and intercompany, booking of amortization and all types of provisions).
- Booking of different kinds of Invoices (PO and Non- PO invoices) in the systems required (SAP-Fi and Copics).
- Vendor service treatment: mails and phone calling of supplier in order to solve different kind of problems, Reconciliation of Supplier Account and Payments controlling. All types of Rejected payment follow up and treatments
- Monthly intercompany reconciliations, Account Payable side (Internal Entities and dealers).
- Training of new Colleagues in the Account Payable task