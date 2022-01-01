Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zerieb AMROU
Ajouter
Zerieb AMROU
CASA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GREGORI INTERNATIONAL
- Responsable de chantier
2012 - maintenant
SOSDTF
- Chef d'équipe
2010 - 2011
Formations
EMAP/ESMAP Ecole Supérieur (Béni Mellal)
Béni Mellal
2008 - 2010
technicien
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z