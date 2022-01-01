Menu

Zero ONE

TENIET EL ABED

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SONATRACH - Technicien HSE

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Batna (Batna)

    Batna 2006 - 2011

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :