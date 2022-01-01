Menu

Zeromexiton AISSAM

Issy-les-Moulineaux.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Responsable technique

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • M5 (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2006 - 2008

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :