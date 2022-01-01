Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zerouali IMAD
Ajouter
Zerouali IMAD
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
l'entreprise travaux divers ou construction et transport de marchandises
- Stage
2014 - 2014
au sein de l'entreprise travaux divers ou construction et transport de marchandises
Ouarzazate Automotive SARL Au Service
- Stage
2014 - 2014
Service agent commercial
la société A-Z SON
- Stage
2013 - 2013
Service organisateur événementiel
Formations
Faculté Polydisciplinaire De Ouarzazate (Ouarzazate)
Ouarzazate
2012 - maintenant
bac+2
option : filière Langues Etrangères Appliquées Communication et Commerce ;
LYCEE SIDI DAWD (Ouarzazate)
Ouarzazate
2009 - 2012
Baccalaureate
: baccalauréat, Option : Sciences humain, lieux : lycée
Mention : Passable
Réseau
Ayoub ZYAD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z