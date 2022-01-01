Retail
Zerrouki KHALED
Zerrouki KHALED
Genève
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Merci
Mes compétences :
Wellbore construction experience
Entreprises
Safwan Petroleum Technologies in Kuwait
- Well Test Supervisor
Genève
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Algiers University (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes
2001 - maintenant
oil & Gas production engineer
well testing supervisor
Réseau
Abdelmoumen HAMLAOUI
Akrem SALAH
Ali BORNI
Aziz Anas BACHAR
El Fahem HAMED
Fakhreddine MRABET
Hossein PRIOU
Mehdi CHEMINI
Simahdi ABDELHAK
Soufiéne BOUCHEKOUA
