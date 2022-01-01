Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Zeyneb BENRAMDANE
Ajouter
Zeyneb BENRAMDANE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Organic chemist's student
i'm trying to get more
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
M'SILA UNIVERSITY (M'Sila)
M'Sila
2015 - 2018
master in organic chemistry
i hope to make better in organic chemistry synthesis,and go ahead in it
Réseau
Linda AISSA
Nesrine DRIDI
