Menu

Zeyneb BENRAMDANE

En résumé

Organic chemist's student
i'm trying to get more

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • M'SILA UNIVERSITY (M'Sila)

    M'Sila 2015 - 2018 master in organic chemistry

    i hope to make better in organic chemistry synthesis,and go ahead in it

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :