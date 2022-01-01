Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zeynep KUMBASAR
Ajouter
Zeynep KUMBASAR
BLINCOURT
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Caen
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
C.O.M.E.P Constructeur de machines spéciales
- Gestionnaire
BLINCOURT
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Sainte Ursule
Caen
2013 - maintenant
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z