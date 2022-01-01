Menu

Zeynep SARIOZKAN

SAMSUN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Farklı Pencere Eğitim ve Koçluk Merkezi - Trainer, Aktrist

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :