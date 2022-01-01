Retail
Zeynep TORUN
Zeynep TORUN
LYON
Entreprises
AIESEC
- Intern
2015 - 2015
Research assistant at the University Panamaricana in Mexico City about social entrepreneurship and social entreprises.
Formations
Université Lumière Lyon 2
Lyon
2012 - 2016
Réseau
Mélanie PATALANO
Youcef HANAFIA
