Proficient in China Alipay business and operations, business (create e-commerce website itself)
Proficient in Chinese social software WeChat payment and operation, business
Proficient in sales, marketing and business of China Taobao website
Proficient in sales and marketing, doing business in Alibaba, China
Spoken English is not good, I can only do daily communication, I will try to learn English.
Skilled in editing video, computer operation for 10 years.
Familiar with photoshop software operation, video marketing promotion.
rich working experience. Like the works you like.
Skilled and professional work ability.
Good logical thinking and strong teamwork
Will sing a lot of Chinese songs, never smoke
Mes compétences :
Nursing
Primary School Teachers
Men's haircut
Jewelry Design
Motorcycle driving
Model
Pet grooming
Photography
Livestock veterina
WeChat
Logical Thinking
Teamwork
grooming experience
model experience
Taobao
Alibaba
Alipay
Car driving