Zhang XUE

En résumé

 Proficient in China Alipay business and operations, business (create e-commerce website itself)
 Proficient in Chinese social software WeChat payment and operation, business
 Proficient in sales, marketing and business of China Taobao website
 Proficient in sales and marketing, doing business in Alibaba, China
 Spoken English is not good, I can only do daily communication, I will try to learn English.
 Skilled in editing video, computer operation for 10 years.
 Familiar with photoshop software operation, video marketing promotion.
 rich working experience. Like the works you like.
 Skilled and professional work ability.
 Good logical thinking and strong teamwork
 Will sing a lot of Chinese songs, never smoke

Mes compétences :
Nursing
Primary School Teachers
Men's haircut
Jewelry Design
Motorcycle driving
Model
Pet grooming
Photography
Livestock veterina
WeChat
Logical Thinking
Teamwork
grooming experience
model experience
Taobao
Alibaba
Alipay
Car driving

Entreprises

  • Superviseur - Serveur de restaurant

    2016 - 2017

  • Xuancheng Anglo Business - China Taobao, Alibaba website

    2013 - maintenant China Taobao, Alibaba website
    Chinese sales, cooperation, marketing, advertising, promotion, purchase, international trade of these two websites

  • WeChat operation, WeChat payment, WeChat marketing, WeChat operation - WeChat partner

    2013 - maintenant WeChat operation, WeChat payment, WeChat marketing, WeChat operation

  • Alipay payment, Alipay operation, Alipay cooperation, Alipay other - Alipay partner

    2012 - maintenant Alipay payment, Alipay operation, Alipay cooperation, Alipay other

  • Xuanzhou District Education and Sports Bureau - Archivist, personnel management

    2009 - 2010 website for 5 years and have been Schoo running on Taobao for 10 years.
    Wechat has been in operation for 3 Personnel Section Personnel management,
    years. Advertising, customer service teacher file management,

  • Chinese model company - Clothing model

    2009 - 2010 +8618056370999 Clothing model

    EMAIL Display clothing on the T-stage and act as a real-

    1147769@QQ.COM
    life clothing model in the clothing window
    ADDRESS 2009.01-2010.12
    XUANCHENG CITY, ANHUI PROVINCE third grade
    Language and painting course
    Teaching Chinese characters, painting and other
    courses.

  • Xuanzhou District - Third grade language teacher, art

    2006 - 2006 I have been running on my 2006 .0 9 - 2007 .07 Xuanzhou District First Experimental Primary
    website for 5 years and have been Schoo

  • Judicial department - Chinese teacher

    1999 - 2004 model, singer, Chinese teacher, 148 Legal Aid Center, providing legal advice and
    pet grooming, service industry, assistance to people
    photographer video, etc., WeChat 2004 .0 9 - 2006 .0 9 Xuanzhou District Education and Sports Bureau Ofce
    marketing clerk

Formations

  • Beijing University Of Science And Technology (Xuanzhou)

    Xuanzhou 2017 - 2019 Xue.zhang Business Administration

  • Xuanzhou District Education And Sports Bureau (Xuanzhou)

    Xuanzhou 2004 - 2006 marketing clerk

  • Anhui Judicial School (Xuanzhou)

    Xuanzhou 1995 - 1998 legal
    Legal profession, legal knowledge, constitution

Réseau

