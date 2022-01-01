 Proficient in China Alipay business and operations, business (create e-commerce website itself)

 Proficient in Chinese social software WeChat payment and operation, business

 Proficient in sales, marketing and business of China Taobao website

 Proficient in sales and marketing, doing business in Alibaba, China

 Spoken English is not good, I can only do daily communication, I will try to learn English.

 Skilled in editing video, computer operation for 10 years.

 Familiar with photoshop software operation, video marketing promotion.

 rich working experience. Like the works you like.

 Skilled and professional work ability.

 Good logical thinking and strong teamwork

 Will sing a lot of Chinese songs, never smoke



Mes compétences :

Nursing

Primary School Teachers

Men's haircut

Jewelry Design

Motorcycle driving

Model

Pet grooming

Photography

Livestock veterina

WeChat

Logical Thinking

Teamwork

grooming experience

model experience

Taobao

Alibaba

Alipay

Car driving