Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zhangrong GUO
Ajouter
Zhangrong GUO
ECULLY
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EMLYON Business School
- Coordinatrice des Programmes
ECULLY
2009 - maintenant
Danhua Education Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands
- Assistante de Président /Professeur de Chinois
2007 - 2009
Hangzhou University of Electronics Science and Technology, China.
- Professeur / Conseiller des Etudiants
2003 - 2004
Formations
Universiteit Leiden (Leiden)
Leiden
2006 - 2007
Master
Réseau
Marc MEYNARDI
Marie-Claude VAN STEENBRUGGHE
Xiaolin YAN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z