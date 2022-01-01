Zheira BENCHEIKH EL FAGOUN

Mes compétences :
People strategy
Human resources
SAP
Office Management
Microsoft Office
Eli Lilly
- HR associate
neuilly sur seine2014 - maintenantEnsure the compliance with local regulations, Recruitment of new profiles through different channels, manage the people strategy (succession plan and development), Conducting investigations as per global policies and local regulations, HSE representative for the affiliate.
Eli Lilly
- Office Manager
neuilly sur seine2012 - 2014: Eli Lilly & Company - : Coordination between business partners, implementation of projects related
to the office management, management of the relationship with the suppliers, managing the
technical issues that may occur and ensuring the well being of the employees, managing the
relationship with the third parties, implementation and monitoring of the financial procedure
related to the office, ensuring the compliance with HSE standards.
Handicap International
- Project Manager
Lyon2010 - 2012: * Project Manager : Development, implementation and monitoring of the activities of the project
« Soutien aux associations algériennes de lutte contre les maladies neuromusculaires »
(Implementation of the project's activities, definition and formalization of the procedures for the
project's monitoring, coordination of the activities of the different consultants, planning the stages
and tasks of the project and developing future action plans, management of the financial, logistic
and human resources of the project, animation of all internal and external interfaces, elaboration
of the different reports related to the project, research of funding and writing new projects,
helping each associations to clarify their roles and objectives).
Handicap International
- Assistant
Lyon2009 - 2009: * Project's assistant : Ensure a support for the development, implementation, monitoring,
evaluation and development of the projects "Neuromuscular Diseases", "Fondation de France" and
"Enfance et Droit".
Handicap International
- Trainee
Lyon2008 - 2008: * Trainee on the project ``Enfance et Droits'' : Writing reports, maintaining the network of
associations, preparing events and general support to the Project Manager in his daily work.
Formations
Université D'Alger 1 - Faculté De Droit, Ben Aknoun (Algiers)
Algiers2010 - 2010CAPA
Université D'Alger Faculté Des Sciences Humaines Et Sociales Bouzaréah (Alger)
Alger2006 - 2010License en Langue et Literature Anglais
Université D'Alger 1 - Faculté De Droit, Ben Aknoun (Hussein Dey)
Hussein Dey2005 - 2009License en Droit et Sciences Administratives