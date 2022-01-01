Menu

Zheira BENCHEIKH EL FAGOUN

neuilly sur seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
People strategy
Human resources
SAP
Office Management
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Eli Lilly - HR associate

    neuilly sur seine 2014 - maintenant Ensure the compliance with local regulations, Recruitment of new profiles through different channels, manage the people strategy (succession plan and development), Conducting investigations as per global policies and local regulations, HSE representative for the affiliate.

  • Eli Lilly - Office Manager

    neuilly sur seine 2012 - 2014 : Eli Lilly & Company - : Coordination between business partners, implementation of projects related
    to the office management, management of the relationship with the suppliers, managing the
    technical issues that may occur and ensuring the well being of the employees, managing the
    relationship with the third parties, implementation and monitoring of the financial procedure
    related to the office, ensuring the compliance with HSE standards.

  • Handicap International - Project Manager

    Lyon 2010 - 2012 : * Project Manager : Development, implementation and monitoring of the activities of the project
    « Soutien aux associations algériennes de lutte contre les maladies neuromusculaires »
    (Implementation of the project's activities, definition and formalization of the procedures for the
    project's monitoring, coordination of the activities of the different consultants, planning the stages
    and tasks of the project and developing future action plans, management of the financial, logistic
    and human resources of the project, animation of all internal and external interfaces, elaboration
    of the different reports related to the project, research of funding and writing new projects,
    helping each associations to clarify their roles and objectives).

  • Handicap International - Assistant

    Lyon 2009 - 2009 : * Project's assistant : Ensure a support for the development, implementation, monitoring,
    evaluation and development of the projects "Neuromuscular Diseases", "Fondation de France" and
    "Enfance et Droit".

  • Handicap International - Trainee

    Lyon 2008 - 2008 : * Trainee on the project ``Enfance et Droits'' : Writing reports, maintaining the network of
    associations, preparing events and general support to the Project Manager in his daily work.

Formations

  • Université D'Alger 1 - Faculté De Droit, Ben Aknoun (Algiers)

    Algiers 2010 - 2010 CAPA

  • Université D'Alger Faculté Des Sciences Humaines Et Sociales Bouzaréah (Alger)

    Alger 2006 - 2010 License en Langue et Literature Anglais

  • Université D'Alger 1 - Faculté De Droit, Ben Aknoun (Hussein Dey)

    Hussein Dey 2005 - 2009 License en Droit et Sciences Administratives

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :