Zhejun LI

I am looking for a full-time or consultant-level opportunity in digital marketing field, and would like to combine such a position with my multicultural background and the social media strategy. I believe in “global vision, local win”.

Check out my chinese blog about digital marketing: http://blog.sina.com.cn/zhejunli

Chinese native speaker, fluent English and French

Tel : 0033678972872

Mes compétences :
eCommerce
campaign planning
WordPress
Search Engine Optimisation
HTML
E-commerce management
Cascading Style Sheets
Autocad
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • SOJEANS GROUP - Partner

    2014 - 2015 Working for three e-commerce fashion websites: sojeans/jeanstory/asap
    - Partner with marketing team to deliver category links, product recommendations
    and content to support the marketing plan
    - Assist with weekly/monthly calendar and campaign planning ;
    - Edit and send newslettre everyday ;
    - Help manage site content changes through use of the Content Management Tool ;
    - Optimize On-Site Search through use of the Search Management tool

  • LE POINT - Assistant Digital Marketing

    paris 2013 - 2014 Managed Chinese website on the topic ``luxury watch'' ;
    - Published articles(translation, reformation) ;
    - Supervised and maintained social media, facebook, wechat, weibo etc. ;
    - Analyzed the data with the aim of increasing the traffic (Baidu and Google
    Analytics, Baidu Website Optimization)

    OTHER EXPERIENCES

  • AGATHA - Sales Consultant

    2012 - 2012

  • EXPO 2010 - Tourist Guide

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • INSEEC Business School

    Paris 2011 - 2015 Master

    Master 1, Marketing Communication
    Master 2, Marketing Digital and E-Commerce

  • Tongji University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2007 - 2011 Bachelor

    Bachelor Management of the Construction Industry

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :