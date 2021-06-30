Zidane LAHCEN (LAHCEN)

LAHCEN ZIDANE
10736 Hobbit Cir Apt 306, Orlando, FL 32836, 407-712-4213, Zidane_lahcen@hotmail.fr
PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY
Skilled Maintenance worker with solid background keeping equipment running and repaired. Troubleshoot and diagnose problems, replace parts and calibrate systems for best performance. Keep supplies and tools organized to meet any need.
SKILLS
Troubleshooting Electrical,PLC,VFD.
Drywall Repair
Computer skills
Troubleshooting HVAC
HVAC Repair
Problem Solving
Electrical Repair
Plumbing Repair
Welding, Soldering, and Brazing
Work in a Team Environment
EXPERIENCE
Industrial Maintenance Technician (Mechatronics)
FedEx Ground Orlando, Fl | July 2021
Performed troubleshooting and diagnosis applying PLC ladder logic to support problem-solving. And Troubleshooting of Belt conveyor, Heavy duty pallet conveyor, Heavy duty conveyor,
Maintenance, troubleshooting of machines and Intervene in the fields of Electricity, Electronics, Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Mechanics.
Electrician Technician
Saudi Oger Ltd Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | March 2010 - August 2013
Service of Industrial Electricity, Maintenance, Troubleshooting of Construction machines and Intervene in the fields of Electricity, Electronics, Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Mechanics.
Electrical Technician
Winterisation Atlantic Agadir, Sous Massa, Morocco | December 2008 - May 2009
Executed Troubleshooting and Diagnosis or basic Electrical Equipment Malfunctions.
EDUCATION
Computer Numerical Control (CNC).
Valencia College | Orlando, Fl | Jun 30, 2021
Apartment Maintenance Technician
Valencia College | Orlando, Fl | February 2021
Technician HVAC
Florida Technical College | Kissimmee, Fl | August 2021
CERTIFICATION
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC)with PLC Diploma Technician.
Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician (CAMT)
NCCER Core Construction
NCCER Site Safety
National Fair Housing for Maintenance Workers
Certified Pool & Spa Operator (CPO)Certification
EPA 608 Technician Certification
Schneider Electric
Hospitality & Tourism Management
CNC Milling - Programming, Setup & Operations (NIMS)*
CNC Turning - Programming, Setup & Operations (NIMS)
Job Planning, Benchwork & Layout (NIMS)
Measurement, Materials & Safety (NIMS)
CNC Lathe Operations (NIMS)*
CNC Mill Operations (NIMS)
OSHA 10 General Industry
Google IT Technical Support
