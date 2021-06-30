Zidane LAHCEN (LAHCEN)

LAHCEN ZIDANE

10736 Hobbit Cir Apt 306, Orlando, FL 32836, 407-712-4213, Zidane_lahcen@hotmail.fr



PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY



Skilled Maintenance worker with solid background keeping equipment running and repaired. Troubleshoot and diagnose problems, replace parts and calibrate systems for best performance. Keep supplies and tools organized to meet any need.

SKILLS

Troubleshooting Electrical,PLC,VFD.

Drywall Repair

Computer skills

Troubleshooting HVAC

HVAC Repair

Problem Solving

Electrical Repair

Plumbing Repair

Welding, Soldering, and Brazing

Work in a Team Environment

EXPERIENCE

Industrial Maintenance Technician (Mechatronics)

FedEx Ground Orlando, Fl | July 2021

Performed troubleshooting and diagnosis applying PLC ladder logic to support problem-solving. And Troubleshooting of Belt conveyor, Heavy duty pallet conveyor, Heavy duty conveyor,

Maintenance, troubleshooting of machines and Intervene in the fields of Electricity, Electronics, Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Mechanics.

Electrician Technician

Saudi Oger Ltd Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | March 2010 - August 2013

Service of Industrial Electricity, Maintenance, Troubleshooting of Construction machines and Intervene in the fields of Electricity, Electronics, Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Mechanics.

Electrical Technician

Winterisation Atlantic Agadir, Sous Massa, Morocco | December 2008 - May 2009

Executed Troubleshooting and Diagnosis or basic Electrical Equipment Malfunctions.

EDUCATION

Computer Numerical Control (CNC).

Valencia College | Orlando, Fl | Jun 30, 2021

Apartment Maintenance Technician

Valencia College | Orlando, Fl | February 2021

Technician HVAC

Florida Technical College | Kissimmee, Fl | August 2021

CERTIFICATION

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC)with PLC Diploma Technician.

Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician (CAMT)

NCCER Core Construction

NCCER Site Safety

National Fair Housing for Maintenance Workers

Certified Pool & Spa Operator (CPO)Certification

EPA 608 Technician Certification

Schneider Electric

Hospitality & Tourism Management

CNC Milling - Programming, Setup & Operations (NIMS)*

CNC Turning - Programming, Setup & Operations (NIMS)

Job Planning, Benchwork & Layout (NIMS)

Measurement, Materials & Safety (NIMS)

CNC Lathe Operations (NIMS)*

CNC Mill Operations (NIMS)

OSHA 10 General Industry

Google IT Technical Support