Zoghbi Hedi HEDI

I had many certifications such as "QFD, "Lean/Six Sigma (KLM), "Kaizen ...



My experience is essentially focused on Management in Industry (operational, functional, hierarchical, management of managers and profit center). I have already had the opportunity to apply my technical and managerial knowledge on international firms.



I ‘m to conciliate organizational performance with human goals. During my previous experience, I paid attention to the development and durability of my activity (vision, project, missions...) as my employee’s motivation and skills development (coaching of know-how, interpersonal skills, social skills, manners career management).



User id: zoghbihediazizza

Password: azizza







Mes compétences :

Six Sigma

MFG/Pro

Kaizen

Lean management

AMDEC/FMECA

QFD