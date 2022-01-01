Menu

Zoghbi Hedi HEDI

ZAGHOUAN

En résumé

I had many certifications such as "QFD, "Lean/Six Sigma (KLM), "Kaizen ...

My experience is essentially focused on Management in Industry (operational, functional, hierarchical, management of managers and profit center). I have already had the opportunity to apply my technical and managerial knowledge on international firms.

I ‘m to conciliate organizational performance with human goals. During my previous experience, I paid attention to the development and durability of my activity (vision, project, missions...) as my employee’s motivation and skills development (coaching of know-how, interpersonal skills, social skills, manners career management).

Mes compétences :
Six Sigma
MFG/Pro
Kaizen
Lean management
AMDEC/FMECA
QFD

Entreprises

  • AZUR PAPIER - SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER

    2014 - maintenant

  • BACOVET INTERNATIONAL - Directeur plate forme

    2008 - 2014 Responsable logistique
    La gestion des achats
    La gestion des imports
    Mise en place des procédures de travail
    . Organisation du magasin matière première (stockage et affectation à la coupe)
    . La gestion des exports
    . Organisation du magasin export
    . Gestion des relations avec les transporteurs
    Gestion des relations avec la douane tunisienne
    . Gestion des réclamations Clients
    Gestion des sous-traitants
    Facturation
    Responsable Coupe
    • la répartition des travaux
    • le respect des plannings de fabrication en élaborant un planning de coupe
    • le respect des normes de qualité des produits fabriqués
    • l’amélioration des niveaux de coût de fabrication (optimisation du temps et de la matière)
    • Mise en place des procédures de travail de l’atelier
    • Organisation et amélioration continue de l’atelier de coupe.
    Responsable bureau de développement des vignettes
    Création des maquettes de vignettes et gestion du stock des composants premiers.
    RMI (Responsable management de l'innovation)

  • SOBOLUX - Responsable Developpement

    2005 - 2007 Elaboration des cartes de contrôle au niveau du processus de finissage (Tricotage et
    teinture)
    + Mise en place d'un système de management qualité au niveau du laboratoire
    métrologique (nuance ,stabilité dimensionnelle, qualité du fil etc...)
    • Etude et mise en place du système d’alimentation en gaz naturel des chaudières et des
    rames au sein de l’atelier de finissage
    Responsable industriel et gestion relation client
    • Fournir le support nécessaire aux pilotes du département pour la réalisation des
    objectifs.
    • Déterminer le plan de charge annuel, mensuel et hebdomadaire de production à partir du plan directeur commercial.

Formations

  • École Nationale (Monastir)

    Monastir 2000 - 2005 INGENIEUR

  • ENIM (Monastir)

    Monastir 2000 - 2005
