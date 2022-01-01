Menu

Zoubir MESSALHI

BÔNE

En résumé

TS EN INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION

Mes compétences :
Tres competent

Entreprises

  • Naftal - CHEF SECTION PRESTATION SOCIAL

    2001 - maintenant SUIVI DOSSIERS PRESTATION DES SALARIES ET DOSSIERS RETRAITE ET LES REMBOURSEMENT FRAIS MÉDICAUX ET MUTUELLE.

  • etatique - Chef section prestation social

    2001 - maintenant

Formations

  • Salah Jebihi (Algerie)

    Algerie 1980 - 1986
