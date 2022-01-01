International Prospeccion and Promotion

Customer service and quality campaigns for your manufactured parts



Expand your business, service and profits!



1) We will help you to find new business opportunities in the Nortwest of the United States, in cities like Seattle, Portland, Vancouver



2) We can generate new contacts and leads for you to increase your commercial influence and profits



3) We can help to creat your strategy for this region: making market studies, finding the right distribution channels and your logistic strategy



4) If you want to participate in Expos, we'll do it for you, we are already here



Company founded in 2014, focused on representing and creating bonds that generate growth and problem solving for our clients.



We are stablished in Seattle, Washington, representing the SALES, QUALITY & SERVICE of Mexican, US and French companies that have businesses in the Northeast of the United States and Mexico.



Our job is to represent you, be part of you.

Now you can have an office taht represents you but without the costs being an obstacle.



Mes compétences :

International business development

Startegic Plan

Sales