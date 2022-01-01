Pablo A. MARTÍNEZ

Diagnose, Strategic Plan, Grow

Marketing and Sales Plan and Project Management



Strategic Planning: I was in charge of the Strategic Plans of Renault Mexico, Short Term and Long Term Plans, from 2009 to 2012, and for the Alliance Renault Nissan, I was the leader of Renault for the for the Strategic Plans of the Alliance in Mexico.

- Productivity improvement in Renault was between 5 and 10% per year.

- The benefits of the Alliance worth more than 20 million Euros per year.



Marketing: From 2009 to 2013, I was Brand Manager for the High-End Vehicles of Renault (Safrane, Koleos and Fluence) leading the Product, Pricing, Publicity, Social Media, Promotions. Also responsible for the Coordination with the sales team to overlook implementation and results of the Marketing actions.

- Budget managed over 2 Mill USD per year.



Business Development: Entrepreneur spirit, building my own corporation with three business units: a Decoration Shop, Construction company for home and offices remodeling and an Insurance Broker. Leading the company in Business Development, Sales, Projects, Suppliers, Strategic Planning, Finance, Marketing, Sales, Human Resources, CRM.

- The ROI was achieved in less of one year and the profits were growing each year by adding new products to the portfolio, that last one was selling Solar Panels to produce electricity.



Project Manager: I have great experience leading multi cultural and multi disciplinary teams, I work in Industrial Projects to produce cars, working with engineers, suppliers, logistics and the production line. We produce the cars Scenic, Clio and Platina in Mexico, this happened between 2001 and 2009.

- I also work in construction where the outstanding project where I worked was "Las Ventanas al Paraiso", Los Cabos Mexico. From 1995 to 1998, The project was over 25 million USD.

- On the Automotive Industry, I deliver several projects On Time, On Budget, with the Quality expected and motivated teams.



Mes compétences :

Automotive

Marketing

International

Gestion de projet

Direction générale

Management commercial

Adaptabilité

See the big picture

Achiever

Implementor

Decision maker

Program Management

Project Management

Strategic Planning

Finances

Business Improvement

Business Development

Sales

Microsoft Office

CRM

Customer Service

Social Media

Analytical

Adaptability

Influencing

Leadership

Advertising

Teamwork

Business Analysis

Problem solving

Data Analysis

Critical Thinking

Creative Logical Thinking

Negotiating