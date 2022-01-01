Abbas BELHACHEMI

Kempinski Residences & Suite, Doha, Qatar
- CHEF BAKER
2009 - maintenant
Kempinski Residences & Suite, Doha, Qatar Oct 2009 to Jun 2010
Chef Baker
5* hotel with 370 rooms & 4 F&B outlets
www.kempinski-residences.com
Responsibilities:
□ Reporting to the Executive Chef
□ Leading a team of 2
□ Part of the pre-opening team- assist developing new bakery business or review of existing operation
□ In charge of the department of Bakery- Oversaw the operations of the pastry shop, bakeshop, coffee shop, formal dining room, room service, bar lounge, poolside restaurant & specialty restaurant
□ Developed new recipes according to a particular theme
□ Maintained hygiene & sanitation levels of the F& B Department
□ Set up the world class bakery standard for pastry, desserts, artistic cake decorations for weddings & other celebrations
□ Managed & assisted in the pastry kitchen for the 3 daily meals as well as Banquets
□ Presentations of pastry/bakery food products
Reason to move on: Can not get visa for my family
Le Bon Pain Correzien, Brive La Gaillarde, France Jul 2009 to Sep 2009
Chef Baker
Local patisserie serving freshly bakes bread & pastry with a seating capacity of 30
Responsibilities:
□ Reporting to the Owner
□ Leading a team of 3
□ In charge of bread production
□ Decided upon food costs & inspected food quality
Reason to move on: Looking for International experiance
SiBon, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Feb 2009 to Apr 2009
Consultant Chef Baker
Patisserie brought to Jeddah by the people behind Casper and Gambini
Via http://www.jeddahfood.com/?p=3977
Responsibilities:
□ Reporting to the Owner
□ In charge of bread production
□ Improved bakery standards by introducing fine dining European cuisine standard
□ Collaborated with the Pastry Chef
Reason to move on: Consultancy Contract (3 months)
Carrefour, Brive,France Jan 2001 to Feb 2009
Baker
French international hypermarket chain. Headquartered in Levallois-Perret, France. Carrefour is the largest hypermarket chain in the world in terms of size
www.carrefour.fr
Responsibilities:
□ Reporting to the Director
□ Leading a team of 8
□ In charge of the baking of all bread in bakery
□ In charge of management of raw materials
□ Responsible for staff training
Reason to move on: Looking for international experiance
Geant Casino, Malemort, France Jul 2000 to Dec 2001
Baker
La Paniere en Folie, Toulouse,France Nov 1999 to Jun 2000
Baker
EDUCATION
1999
Bakery pastry MR Magne ,29 rue Gambetta 19100
Mention complementaire pastry CFA des Treize Vents 19100 Tulle
1997 to 1999
Training baker of all French bread in Dedieu Petit Pain France 31650 Saint Orens
C.AP baker CFA chemin de la pyramide 31600 Muret
High School Graduate/Apprenticeship,Hotel Management degree
1992
Brevet des colleges
3 rue Francois Mauriac 19316 Brive Cedex
Courses & certificates
□ Health & Safety
□ Basic Food Hygiene
□ HACCP
SKILLS
Other : Pre-opening experience
Location : GCC Experience, European Experience
IT : MS Word, MS Excel, MS Office
Culinary : Pastry, Bakery
Bakery:- Leaven with dried grape, Specialities: white bread, bread stick, farmhouse bread & Special bread: cereals bread, walnut bread, rye bread, whole wheat bread, country bread, type of bread : fougasse provencale, corn-bread, sandwich bread, bran bread, pan bagnat, organic bread, vienna bread, a boat-shaped cookie, shortcrust pastry, croissant, chocolate bread, pizza
INTERESTS
Reading
PROFILE
How would you describe your personality?
“I am pleasant, always do my best & a hard worker. I can work under pressure”
What are your key job strengths?
“Bakery is my family history, all of my family are in this field, I like my job.”
How would you describe your leadership style?
“I am a respectful & someone that love good work, I have patience and I lead by example. I train my staff well