Abbas BELHACHEMI

BRIVE

En résumé

Boulanger Patissier depuis 1997,Je suis quelqu un de calme et reflechit ,apprecie le travail de qualite et les valeurs humaines. J ai commence comme boulanger et evoluer , j ai occuper le poste de CHEF boulanger pour la chaine hoteliere Allemande Kempinski au Qatar a Doha ,aujourd hui un nouveau defit m attend .

Mes compétences :
Boulanger
Chef de rayon
patissier

Entreprises

  • Kempinski Residences & Suite, Doha, Qatar - CHEF BAKER

    2009 - maintenant Kempinski Residences & Suite, Doha, Qatar Oct 2009 to Jun 2010
    Chef Baker

    5* hotel with 370 rooms & 4 F&B outlets
    www.kempinski-residences.com
    Responsibilities:
    □ Reporting to the Executive Chef
    □ Leading a team of 2
    □ Part of the pre-opening team- assist developing new bakery business or review of existing operation
    □ In charge of the department of Bakery- Oversaw the operations of the pastry shop, bakeshop, coffee shop, formal dining room, room service, bar lounge, poolside restaurant & specialty restaurant
    □ Developed new recipes according to a particular theme
    □ Maintained hygiene & sanitation levels of the F& B Department
    □ Set up the world class bakery standard for pastry, desserts, artistic cake decorations for weddings & other celebrations
    □ Managed & assisted in the pastry kitchen for the 3 daily meals as well as Banquets
    □ Presentations of pastry/bakery food products
    Reason to move on: Can not get visa for my family

    Le Bon Pain Correzien, Brive La Gaillarde, France Jul 2009 to Sep 2009
    Chef Baker

    Local patisserie serving freshly bakes bread & pastry with a seating capacity of 30
    Responsibilities:
    □ Reporting to the Owner
    □ Leading a team of 3
    □ In charge of bread production
    □ Decided upon food costs & inspected food quality
    Reason to move on: Looking for International experiance


    SiBon, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Feb 2009 to Apr 2009
    Consultant Chef Baker

    Patisserie brought to Jeddah by the people behind Casper and Gambini
    Via http://www.jeddahfood.com/?p=3977
    Responsibilities:
    □ Reporting to the Owner
    □ In charge of bread production
    □ Improved bakery standards by introducing fine dining European cuisine standard
    □ Collaborated with the Pastry Chef
    Reason to move on: Consultancy Contract (3 months)


    Carrefour, Brive,France Jan 2001 to Feb 2009
    Baker

    French international hypermarket chain. Headquartered in Levallois-Perret, France. Carrefour is the largest hypermarket chain in the world in terms of size
    www.carrefour.fr
    Responsibilities:
    □ Reporting to the Director
    □ Leading a team of 8
    □ In charge of the baking of all bread in bakery
    □ In charge of management of raw materials
    □ Responsible for staff training
    Reason to move on: Looking for international experiance


    Geant Casino, Malemort, France Jul 2000 to Dec 2001
    Baker


    La Paniere en Folie, Toulouse,France Nov 1999 to Jun 2000
    Baker


    EDUCATION

    1999
    Bakery pastry MR Magne ,29 rue Gambetta 19100
    Mention complementaire pastry CFA des Treize Vents 19100 Tulle

    1997 to 1999
    Training baker of all French bread in Dedieu Petit Pain France 31650 Saint Orens
    C.AP baker CFA chemin de la pyramide 31600 Muret
    High School Graduate/Apprenticeship,Hotel Management degree

    1992
    Brevet des colleges
    3 rue Francois Mauriac 19316 Brive Cedex
    Courses & certificates
    □ Health & Safety
    □ Basic Food Hygiene
    □ HACCP

    SKILLS

    Other : Pre-opening experience
    Location : GCC Experience, European Experience
    IT : MS Word, MS Excel, MS Office
    Culinary : Pastry, Bakery
    Bakery:- Leaven with dried grape, Specialities: white bread, bread stick, farmhouse bread & Special bread: cereals bread, walnut bread, rye bread, whole wheat bread, country bread, type of bread : fougasse provencale, corn-bread, sandwich bread, bran bread, pan bagnat, organic bread, vienna bread, a boat-shaped cookie, shortcrust pastry, croissant, chocolate bread, pizza

    INTERESTS

    Reading

    PROFILE

    How would you describe your personality?
    “I am pleasant, always do my best & a hard worker. I can work under pressure”

    What are your key job strengths?
    “Bakery is my family history, all of my family are in this field, I like my job.”

    How would you describe your leadership style?
    “I am a respectful & someone that love good work, I have patience and I lead by example. I train my staff well

Formations

  • Centre De Formation Des Apprentis C.F.A (Muret , Toulouse)

    Muret , Toulouse 1997 - 2000 Boulanger Patissier

    Boulanger Patissier

