Abbas Cedric NANA YONYONE

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
team player
sales management
market development
existing skills
eCommerce
development of the company and that
client portfolio management
business planning and development
business management
another experience
Training of the MTN and Partner
Sales development
Quantitative Analysis
Public Relation Management
Microsoft Office
Management of complaints and claims
Full month Practical Computer Training
Distribution Network Management
Database Administration
Communication management
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • TECNO TELECOM LIMITED - Marketing Manager

    2013 - maintenant * Public Relation Management
    * Supervision of Network Distribution ;
    * Recycling and Training of the MTN and Partner's Sales forces ;
    * Communication on Jambo TV in Canal2 ;
    * Management of Partnership with MTN Mobile Operator in Douala ;
    * Sponsorships, Social activities

  • TECNO TELECOM LIMITED - Marketing Executive West Region Bafoussam - Cameroon

  • Tecno Telecom Limited - Marketing Manager

    2011 - maintenant

  • TECNO TELECOM LIMITED - Sales officer

    2010 - 2011 * Selling phones in TECNO SHOPS and in streets ;
    * Coordination of cultural and sporting events sponsored by TECNO ;
    * Reporting and statistics ;

  • DESY COLOR - Marketing operator

    2006 - 2010 * Video and photo coverage at weddings, baptisms and funerals. ;
    * Management of complaints and claims, customer care, billing, collection, customer retention. ;

Formations

  • University Of Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2012 - maintenant License Degree Courses

  • University Of Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2011 - 2012 Diploma of General University Studies, Economics and Management option

  • Université De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2012

  • Higher Institute Of Management (ISMA) (Douala)

    Douala 2009 - 2009 Full month Practical Computer Training

  • NEW BELL Evangelical College (Douala)

    Douala 2008 - 2009 Bachelors Degree

    G2, Quantitative Techniques for Management option

    SKILLS
    Marketing knowledges - Operational : Trade, Management, B to B
    - Strategic : Brand management, market development planning ;
    - Communication

    Commercial techniques - Sales development: Acquisition, satisfaction, customer retention.
    - Customer portfolio, customer valorization, customers database administration,

