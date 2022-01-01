Menu

Abbousse LOUBNA

Istanbul

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BIM STORES - Assistante responsable magasin

    Istanbul 2012 - 2012

  • BIM STORES - PERSONNELLE MAGASIN

    Istanbul 2011 - 2012

  • BIMstores - Personnel

    Istanbul 2011 - maintenant

  • Capellem - Technicienne de qualite

    2010 - maintenant

  • Descriptif - Stage

    2009 - 2010 stage descriptif à société CAPELEME en post de maintenance
    : stage fin de formation à société NEXANS en post de maintenance

Formations

  • ISTA (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2010 T S AUTOMATISATION

  • ISIM (Mohammedia)

    Mohammedia 2008 - 2010

  • Université Hassan II (Mohammedia)

    Mohammedia 2006 - 2008 sciences economique

Réseau