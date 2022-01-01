Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Abbousse LOUBNA
Ajouter
Abbousse LOUBNA
Istanbul
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BIM STORES
- Assistante responsable magasin
Istanbul
2012 - 2012
BIM STORES
- PERSONNELLE MAGASIN
Istanbul
2011 - 2012
BIMstores
- Personnel
Istanbul
2011 - maintenant
Capellem
- Technicienne de qualite
2010 - maintenant
Descriptif
- Stage
2009 - 2010
stage descriptif à société CAPELEME en post de maintenance
: stage fin de formation à société NEXANS en post de maintenance
Formations
ISTA (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2008 - 2010
T S AUTOMATISATION
ISIM (Mohammedia)
Mohammedia
2008 - 2010
Université Hassan II (Mohammedia)
Mohammedia
2006 - 2008
sciences economique
Réseau
Assebar ZHOR
Ettaher MABROUK
Hamid AALLA
Idofagroup"location De Véhicules Et Gestion Immobilière" AU BÉNIN. TÉL (+229)97073776
Idouhna HASSAN
Kessasi YOUNESS
Khayat NABIL
Otmane MAKDOUR
Youness AIT OUBBIH
Zohair BOULAHCEN