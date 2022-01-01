Menu

En résumé

Engineer specialized in composites for 8 years, I had the opportunity to experience all skills involved in composite aerospace structural applications substantiation, design and manufacturing for both R&D and Aircraft programs:

- Strong experience in design office as technical manager for composite components for Ariane 5 launcher where I managed substantiation, design and non-conformities solving.

- Management of composite materials and processes development projects and application on aircraft structural components as a manufacturing engineer for subcomponents of nEUROn UCAV demonstrator.

- Management of materials qualifications for aircraft structural applications for Falcon 5X aircraft.

Mes compétences :
Composites
Aerospace
R&D
Project management
Materials and processes qualification

Entreprises

  • Dassault Aviation, Saint Cloud, France - Project manager - Composites materials and processes

    2011 - maintenant Materials qualifications as input for civil certification in the scope of Falcon 5X program
    - Testing
    - Statistical analysis, computation of material allowables

    Project manager for the developement of composite spars in the scope of Dassault Aviation composite wing development program
    - Management of substantiation and design activities
    - Management of process development activities (dry fibre placement + RTM)
    - Synthesis and trade-off with respect to reference aluminum solution

    Project manager of National and European projects dedicated to materials and processes development:
    - Composites assemblies technologies development
    - New composites technologies development for high temperatures applications

  • Dassault Aviation, Argenteuil, France - Process engineer

    Saint-Cloud 2007 - 2011 Project manager: substructure of the european UCAV nEUROn
    - Materials and process selection
    - Aircraft parts manufacturing /assembly
    - Planning of supply chain, manufacturing, quality control
    - Configuration management on Catia V5-VPM
    - Management of methods office: material procurement, manufacturing procedure
    - Management of workshop: composites manufacturing, assemblies
    - Management of non-destructive testing activities
    - Quality management

    Project manager of European projects dedicated to materials and processes development
    - Development of dry fibre placement + RTM technology

  • EADS Astrium, Les Mureaux, France - Technical manager

    2005 - 2007 Technical Manager: Composite double payload container of the Ariane 5 Launcher (SYLDA5)
    - Product life management
    - Product design management
    - Waivers and non-conformities: technical decision making and repair definitions

  • Center for Composites Materials, University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware, USA - Graduate Student Research Assistant

    2003 - 2005 Master's thesis: Development and theoretical study of multifunctional composites manufacturing process
    - Development and theoretical study of a process enabling the manufacturing of composites with functional properties gradients (electrical conductivity, erosion resistance enhancement) based on the VARTM and RTM processes

Formations

