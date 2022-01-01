Engineer specialized in composites for 8 years, I had the opportunity to experience all skills involved in composite aerospace structural applications substantiation, design and manufacturing for both R&D and Aircraft programs:



- Strong experience in design office as technical manager for composite components for Ariane 5 launcher where I managed substantiation, design and non-conformities solving.



- Management of composite materials and processes development projects and application on aircraft structural components as a manufacturing engineer for subcomponents of nEUROn UCAV demonstrator.



- Management of materials qualifications for aircraft structural applications for Falcon 5X aircraft.



Mes compétences :

Composites

Aerospace

R&D

Project management

Materials and processes qualification