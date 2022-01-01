Abdallah BENOTHMEN

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows
Windows 2008 r2
Veritas Backup Exec
VPN
VMware
Symantec
Secure Socket Layer
SAN
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Network Attached Storage
Nessus
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Outlook
MS Office365
Microsoft Exchange Server
MDT
Linux Red Hat
Linux Debian
LAN /WAN /WLAN
Intrusion Prevention System
Intrusion Detection System
IPSec
Hyper-V
High Availability
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
BIG-IP
Penetration test
Palo Alto
Juniper
BlueCoat
Microsoft Windows Server
Fortinet
SCCM
Windows PowerShell
Cisco Certified Network Associate
Pas de formation renseignée