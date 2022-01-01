Menu

Abdallah BENOTHMEN

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows
Windows 2008 r2
Veritas Backup Exec
VPN
VMware
Symantec
Secure Socket Layer
SAN
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Network Attached Storage
Nessus
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Outlook
MS Office365
Microsoft Exchange Server
MDT
Linux Red Hat
Linux Debian
LAN /WAN /WLAN
Intrusion Prevention System
Intrusion Detection System
IPSec
Hyper-V
High Availability
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
BIG-IP
Penetration test
Palo Alto
Juniper
BlueCoat
Microsoft Windows Server
Fortinet
SCCM
Windows PowerShell
Cisco Certified Network Associate

Entreprises

  • Ministère de la formation professionnelle et d'emploi tunisien - Ingénieur Réseaux et Sécurité & Chef Service

    2013 - maintenant Conception, configuration et mise en place d'une solution de sécurité du système d'information.
    Conception d'une nouvelle architecture de sécurité d'information.
    Mise en place d'une solution de sécurité
    Mise en place d'un système de collecte de log « NSM » pour les technologie Juniper sur un serveur RedHat.
    Mise en place d'un système de collecte de log « Blue Coat reporter 9 » pour le ProxySG Mise en place d'un serveur d'antivirus Symantec Endpoint Protection Manager « SEPM » et installation les agent SEP sur tous les postes utilisateurs.
    Mise en place d'un serveur de sauvegarde « Backup Exec » et planification des travaux de sauvegarde .
    Mise en place d'une solution de supervision « Nagios ».
    Déploiement des solutions de scan de vulnérabilité (Nessus et Openvas).
    Rédaction des rapports de sécurité.

    Mise en place et configuration de Microsoft Office365.
    Administration et maintenance de serveur de messagerie Exchage.
    Assurer la sécurité du système d'information du ministère et ces 24 directions régionales.
    Mise à jour du firmware des équipements, tels que routeurs, firewall, ....
    Administration de serveur WSUS.
    Configuration et administration du Baies de stockage SAN iSCSI.
    Virtualisation des serveurs avec Hyper-V.
    Déploiement des logiciels et gérer les autorisations par GPO.
    Maintenir à jour la documentation technique de l'infrastructure.
    Diagnostic et résolution des incidents techniques de niveau 3.
    Préparation des cahiers de charge technique des projets informatique.
    Mise et configuration des solutions de Stockage « NAS Iomega ».
    Gérer la maintenance de l'infrastructure des serveurs.
    Identifier et résoudre les problèmes liés à l'infrastructure système.
    Gérer l'infrastructure d'annuaire de l'entreprise (Active Directory).
    Administrer et résoudre les problèmes liés à l'infrastructure de messagerie (Exchange).
    Filtrage et contrôle de flux (proxy et reverse proxy, firewall, IDS /IPS).

  • Media.TEL - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    2011 - 2012 Analyse des besoins des clients dans le cadre de consultations ou d'appels d'offre.
    Administration des serveurs sous Windows Server 2008 r2 .
    Mise en place et configurations des serveurs « HP » à partir des outils et configurateurs fournis par le constructeur.

Formations

