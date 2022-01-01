Menu

Abdallah ESSONNI

GAMMARTH

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hôtel Regency*****Tunis

    maintenant

  • Regency Tunis Hotel - Responsable Informatique

    2004 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Technologies Et Industries Des Mines (Gafsa)

    Gafsa 1988 - 1990 Génie Electrique

    Génie Electrique

Réseau