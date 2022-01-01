Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Abdallah HACHI
Ajouter
Abdallah HACHI
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Sales Force
Entreprises
General Electric
- Country Sales Director & Operations Manager
Paris
2016 - maintenant
ALSTOM
- Algeria Country Sales Director & Operations Manager
Saint Ouen
2006 - 2016
Formations
Ecole Nationale Polytechnique (Alger)
Alger
1985 - 1990
Ingenieur d'etat
Réseau
Abdenour SAMI
Gilles FOURIER
Hichem BENSEIDI
Jean Michel RIVIERE
Kamélia KHALFI
Lazar LAZAR
Mohamed MEKDOUD
Mohamed MEKDOUD
Rebahi YASMINA
Rezgui NIZAR