Alexandre GUILLEMOT

I am using more linlkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandreguillemot



- 10 years experience in Areva T&D and Alstom Grid in various management position: sourcing manager, operations manager and currently Business development manager for a division of Alstom Grid for South Europe & Africa

- Experience as startup co-founder



Mes compétences :

Commerce international

Achats internationaux

Business development

Contractualisation

Optimisation des process

Création d'entreprise