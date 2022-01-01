Menu

Alexandre GUILLEMOT

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

I am using more linlkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandreguillemot

- 10 years experience in Areva T&D and Alstom Grid in various management position: sourcing manager, operations manager and currently Business development manager for a division of Alstom Grid for South Europe & Africa
- Experience as startup co-founder

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Achats internationaux
Business development
Contractualisation
Optimisation des process
Création d'entreprise

Entreprises

  • Alstom Grid - Business Development Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Alstom Grid - Operations Manager

    2009 - 2012 • Operations support (Russia, Mexico, USA…): units’ follow-up and support to operational managers for purchasing & project management: process and organization optimization, change management and productivity actions plan.
    • Project management audit: units’ audit (Romania, Spain…) of management of costs, risks, planning, sourcing, workload and contract. Implementation of improvement action plans. Project managers coaching. ALSTOM GRID project management evaluation coordination.
    • Transverse project management: implementation of management tools and process: workload management (Indonesia, Singapore, France, Sweden and South America), budget deviations follow-up and root causes analysis (England). Define contract management guidelines & internal consortium management rules.
    • Purchasing process: set-up the “ALSTOM GRID Systems Purchase & Procurement Handbook” and implementation in the units (Indonesia, Brazil, Spain…). Follow-up of action plans.

  • Areva T&D - Purchasing Manager

    Paris La Defense 2007 - 2009 • Team management (5 person team)
    • Purchasing function management: definition and implementation of the purchasing strategy. Taking over the function previously handled by the project managers. Implementation of a project/product buyers organization (1,1 M€ savings – 5% on external purchases)
    • Supplier quality: audits, improvement action with suppliers, slot booking.
    • Supply-chain management: implementation of supply-chain processes. Warehouse and cable stock solution management.
    • Supplier management: implementation of frame agreements (2 major contracts), sourcing from Asia (purchasing volume from China multiplied by 5 – 300 K€ savings)

  • Areva T&D - Eastern Asia Pacific - Sourcing Coordinator

    Paris La Defense 2005 - 2007

