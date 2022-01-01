Menu

Abdallah MATRANI

RABAT /SALÉ

En résumé

A la recherche de toute nouvelle opportunité

Mes compétences :
Covadis
Piste
ArcGIS

Entreprises

  • Cabinet topographie LAABARTA - Technicien de terrain

    2016 - maintenant

  • MACTP sarl - Technicien géomètre-topographe

    2011 - 2016

  • F.A.R - L'équipe de reconnaissance et d'orientation topo

    1999 - 2010 Terrassement terrain
    Cartographie
    Aménagement toutes formes de terrain
    Manipulation différents types de théodolites
    Voirie
    Topométrie

Formations

  • Fst De Tanger (Tanger)

    Tanger 2016 - maintenant

  • Centre D'Instruction ARTILLERIE Des FAR (Fès)

    Fès 1999 - 2001 CAT1. CAT2. Brevet élémentaire et brevet supérieur

Réseau