Abdallah MATRANI
Abdallah MATRANI
RABAT /SALÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
A la recherche de toute nouvelle opportunité
Mes compétences :
Covadis
Piste
ArcGIS
Entreprises
Cabinet topographie LAABARTA
- Technicien de terrain
2016 - maintenant
MACTP sarl
- Technicien géomètre-topographe
2011 - 2016
F.A.R
- L'équipe de reconnaissance et d'orientation topo
1999 - 2010
Terrassement terrain
Cartographie
Aménagement toutes formes de terrain
Manipulation différents types de théodolites
Voirie
Topométrie
Formations
Fst De Tanger (Tanger)
Tanger
2016 - maintenant
Centre D'Instruction ARTILLERIE Des FAR (Fès)
Fès
1999 - 2001
CAT1. CAT2. Brevet élémentaire et brevet supérieur
Réseau
Ahmed Nawfal RIFAAI
Fettah SOU
Mohamed Laarbi JEBARI
Mohammed ICHIBANE
Safae MECHOUAHI RIFFI
Soufiane SEBBAR
Toubbali BABA
Watrav SARL