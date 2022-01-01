Abdallah MILADI

Institut de recherche en informatique et systèmes aléatoires.
- Stagiaire
2007 - 2007Projet de fin d’études :Delineation of regions on the brain surface, based on sulcal traces.
Keywords : C++, QT, brain, MRI, sulci, anatomy, image processing.
INRIA
- Ingénieur
Le Chesnay2007 - 2010* Conception et développement d’une plateform de test de conformité des applications médicales aux spécifications IHE.
Site web du projet : http://gazelle.ihe.net
Keywords : JBoss, JBoss-Seam, Hibernate, Richfaces, Hudson, JIRA, SVN, Testng, Selenium, Test Link.
* Conception et développement d’un outil(Test Engine) permettant l’orchestration des interactions entre les systèmes dans une session de tests (i.e : Connectathon).
Keywords : HL7, Dicom, Proxy, Web Service, Orchestration, BPEL,ESB.
* Conception et développement d’un validateur de messages HL7.
Site web du projet : gazelle.ihe.net/EVSClientGUI.
Keywords : Java, HL7, XML, Schematron, XSD, LALR parser.
IHE europe
- Moniteur
2007 - 2010* Participation aux:
- Connectathon européen 2010 à Bordeaux;
- Connectathon européen 2009 à Vienne;
- Connectathon américain 2009 à Chicago;
- Connectathon européen 2008 à Oxford.
* Mission:
- Administration du proxy HL7(MIRTH) et l’External Validation Services(EVS);
- Moniteur pour les tests PIX et PDQ.