Menu

Abdallah MILADI

RENNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JBoss
HL7
SVN
Richfaces
J2EE
Selenium
JIRA
Testng
BPEL
Hibernate
Pix
PAM
PDQ

Entreprises

  • Tiani "SPIRIT" GmbH - Healthcare IT Engineer

    2010 - maintenant

  • Institut de recherche en informatique et systèmes aléatoires. - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007 Projet de fin d’études :Delineation of regions on the brain surface, based on sulcal traces.
    Keywords : C++, QT, brain, MRI, sulci, anatomy, image processing.

  • INRIA - Ingénieur

    Le Chesnay 2007 - 2010 * Conception et développement d’une plateform de test de conformité des applications médicales aux spécifications IHE.
    Site web du projet : http://gazelle.ihe.net
    Keywords : JBoss, JBoss-Seam, Hibernate, Richfaces, Hudson, JIRA, SVN, Testng, Selenium, Test Link.

    * Conception et développement d’un outil(Test Engine) permettant l’orchestration des interactions entre les systèmes dans une session de tests (i.e : Connectathon).
    Keywords : HL7, Dicom, Proxy, Web Service, Orchestration, BPEL,ESB.

    * Conception et développement d’un validateur de messages HL7.
    Site web du projet : gazelle.ihe.net/EVSClientGUI.
    Keywords : Java, HL7, XML, Schematron, XSD, LALR parser.

  • IHE europe - Moniteur

    2007 - 2010 * Participation aux:
    - Connectathon européen 2010 à Bordeaux;
    - Connectathon européen 2009 à Vienne;
    - Connectathon américain 2009 à Chicago;
    - Connectathon européen 2008 à Oxford.

    * Mission:
    - Administration du proxy HL7(MIRTH) et l’External Validation Services(EVS);
    - Moniteur pour les tests PIX et PDQ.

    Keywords : PDQ, PIX, HL7, MIRTH, Web Service

  • Avensys - Stagiaire

    Tunis 2006 - 2006 Stage ingénieur :
    * Pattern recognition algorithm : application to magazines sorting.

    Keywords : C, OpenCV, Pattern recognition, image processing, magazines sorting, computer vision, Scale Invariant Feature Transform (SIFT), keypoint, axis camera.

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Tunisie (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 2004 - 2007 SISY(Signaux & Systèmes)

  • Université De Monastir IPEIM (Monastir)

    Monastir 2002 - 2004 Math-Physique (MP)

    Major de promotion

Réseau