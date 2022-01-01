Abdallah MOUJAHID - Project Manager, Delivery Manager PMP®, ITIL® V3 Certified
• Experience in a wide variety of software development projects, Project Management (PMBOK).
• Results driven certified PMP with business acumen in diverse industries.
• Plan, execute, and finalize IT projects according to strict deadlines and within budget. This includes
acquiring, developing resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-party
contractors or consultants in order to deliver projects according to plan.
• Ability to architect, integrate and support multiple initiatives as a resourceful problem-solver with
strong aptitude towards analyzing and translating complex requirements and business problems
into efficient solutions that meet objectives.
• Detailed oriented multitasker with ability to work multiple work streams with efficient governance
using diplomacy and mediation.
• Skilled at creating detailed project plans with well-defined tasks, milestones, specifications, and
requirements for project life cycle.
• Setting quality metrics and determining productivity benchmarks with project management methods.
• Detailed, complete budget management and accurate business accounting with a proven track
record of releasing projects on time and on budget.
• Solutions-oriented, resolution skills, conflict management and consensus building with emphasis
on managing expectations.
• Exercise visible leadership and effective people management with key focus on coaching, mentoring,
staff management, and team building with conceptor, conciliator, deliberator, and driver type
personalities.
• Change management throughout project lifecycle, while maintaining constant communication with
project team to report progress and identify issues.
• Complete project life cycle management, including process improvements and quality assurance.
• Lead, coach and motivate individuals and develop teams.
• Review and conduct performance appraisal.
• Determination of resources’s need in terms of training.
• Elaboration of training and certification plans.
Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Gestion de projet