Abdallah MOUJAHID - Project Manager, Delivery Manager PMP®, ITIL® V3 Certified



• Experience in a wide variety of software development projects, Project Management (PMBOK).

• Results driven certified PMP with business acumen in diverse industries.

• Plan, execute, and finalize IT projects according to strict deadlines and within budget. This includes

acquiring, developing resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-party

contractors or consultants in order to deliver projects according to plan.

• Ability to architect, integrate and support multiple initiatives as a resourceful problem-solver with

strong aptitude towards analyzing and translating complex requirements and business problems

into efficient solutions that meet objectives.

• Detailed oriented multitasker with ability to work multiple work streams with efficient governance

using diplomacy and mediation.

• Skilled at creating detailed project plans with well-defined tasks, milestones, specifications, and

requirements for project life cycle.

• Setting quality metrics and determining productivity benchmarks with project management methods.

• Detailed, complete budget management and accurate business accounting with a proven track

record of releasing projects on time and on budget.

• Solutions-oriented, resolution skills, conflict management and consensus building with emphasis

on managing expectations.

• Exercise visible leadership and effective people management with key focus on coaching, mentoring,

staff management, and team building with conceptor, conciliator, deliberator, and driver type

personalities.

• Change management throughout project lifecycle, while maintaining constant communication with

project team to report progress and identify issues.

• Complete project life cycle management, including process improvements and quality assurance.

• Lead, coach and motivate individuals and develop teams.

• Review and conduct performance appraisal.

• Determination of resources’s need in terms of training.

• Elaboration of training and certification plans.



Mes compétences :

JavaScript

Gestion de projet