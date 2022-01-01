Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Abdallah REBAII
Ajouter
Abdallah REBAII
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ingégnerie électricité industrielle et automatisme
Mes compétences :
Supervision
Automatisme
Entreprises
PLASTIPART
- TECHNICIEN DE MAINTENANCE
2013 - maintenant
AGET
- AUTOMATICIEN
1999 - 2013
SOTECA
- TECHNICIEN
1996 - 1999
Formations
Centre Sectoriel D'Électronique Sakiet Ezzit (Sfax)
Sfax
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Aloui AMINE
Béchir ALAYA SGHAIER
Frédéric ALONSO
Hedi HAMMAMI
Houssem HAOUALI
Mohamed BEN ABDELJAWED
Montassar ETTRI
Mounir SOLTANI
Oumayma OUESLATI
Rihem BEN OTHMAN