Abdallah ROUHLI

Today more and more Events around the world are bringing people together as attendees. However, these are very often bogged down with sharing static information on scraps of paper or paper business cards, which are often lost in the bottom of a suitcase, or accidentally discarded with gum wrappers and receipts.



It is true that event organizers very often have no sense of the true success and effectiveness of their event, specially when it games to questions like:

How can she/he ensure that attendees continue their networking after the event is finished?

How can she/he track the true impact and value of their event?

How can she/he enhance their brand experience and innovate the event?



For us the solution is simply POKEN. Using Poken won't only replace the lousy paper business cards, but it will make you wonder how you ever managed an event without it.

Here are some of the benefits of using POKEN:

- First, as an icebreaker it will get the conversation going in the real world.

- Second, as a cutting-edge technology it will keep it going online.

- Third, as your solution it will simplify and enhance attendees’ experience at your event, meaning that they will remember you for it.



Check this short video, you'll see within 2 minutes how poken works!Array



