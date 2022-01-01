Retail
Abdelaaziz EL KHAOULANY
Ajouter
Abdelaaziz EL KHAOULANY
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
France Telecom
- Systemes & Operations Engineer
Paris
maintenant
SUN Microsystems
- Project Engineer
Santa Clara
2007 - maintenant
France Telecom
- Support Engineer
Paris
2004 - 2007
Systemes & Operations Engineer France Telecom
INRIA
- R&D Engineer
Le Chesnay
2002 - 2004
- Research and Development of programmable services
- Network administration
- Courses & Trainings
Formations
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers IIM
Paris
2007 - 2009
Project Management & Business Engineering
Ecole Nationale Supérieur D'Électronique Informatique Et Radiocommunication De Bordeaux ENSEIRB
Talence
1999 - 2002
Informatique
Informatique