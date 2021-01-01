Menu

Abdelali RMICHE

Sèvres Cedex

En résumé

Architecte/développeur logiciels et applications web, avec plusieurs années dexpérience dans des secteurs d'activité très variés.

Mes compétences :
Base de données : développement, modélisation
Développement web orienté objet
Développement d'applications orientées objet
Oracle
MySQL
ECLiPSe
Personal Home Page
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Java
XML
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Spring Framework
QT
JavaScript
Hibernate
HTML
C++
Apache WEB Server
jQuery
Oracle PL/SQL
NetBeans
Microsoft Internet Information Server
MVC
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
Firebird
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Zend
Wi-Fi
Web Services
SQL
SMTP
SDL
RIP
REST
Qt Creator
PostgreSQL
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows
Merise Methodology
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Java Swing
Java Server Pages
Java AWT
Framework
AJAX
XSD
SQLite
JavaFX
Spring
Architecture micro-services
Architecture orientée objets
Expertise en systèmes d'information
Expertise en développement web
Expertise en développement logiciel
Conception IHM
Angular

Entreprises

  • Ausy - Architecte/Développeur logiciel

    Sèvres Cedex 2019 - maintenant

  • Altran France - Architecte/Développeur logiciel

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2016 - 2019

  • Institut De Cancerologie De Lorraine - Architecte/Développeur d'application web

    Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 2015 - 2016

  • Orange - Ingénieur dévéloppement

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Développement des applications web pour le service de la gestion des fraudes

  • Université De Technologie De Troyes (utt) - Ingénieur développement informatique

    Rosières-prés-Troyes 2013 - 2014

  • Freelance - Ingénieur développement informatique

    2011 - 2013

  • ardentis defense - Ingénieur R&D

    2011 - 2011

  • SOLDATA - Développeur des sytèmes d'acquisition de données

    Nanterre 2006 - 2009 Leader mondial dans son domaine, l'entreprise SOLDATA accompagne ces clients dans la quantification, le diagnostic et la maitrise des risques structurels, géotechniques et environnementaux liés à la construction et à l'exploitation d'ouvrages et sites d'installation.

Formations

Réseau