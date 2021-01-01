Abdelhafid BOUKHOULDA

A Civil Engineer with more than 3 yrs of vast experience with big international companies in

infrastructure like Road and Railway tunnels, Bridges and viaduct structures, Long span bridges,

Cable stay bridges. Industrial Building design. Superstructures and substructures detailed design.

Experience in site supervision, construction works, accountancy, tendering and evaluation.

Experience in prestressing detailed drawings. Road and rail alignment drawings and geotechnical

profile. Knowledge of construction methods and construction sequences in civil structural

constructions above or below the ground. Sound knowledge of engineering software’s. Well

familiar with IRC, Euro Codes.