Abdelhafid BOUKHOULDA

  • Quantity surveyor
  • Yuksel proje
  • Quantity surveyor

Mostaganem

En résumé

A Civil Engineer with more than 3 yrs of vast experience with big international companies in
infrastructure like Road and Railway tunnels, Bridges and viaduct structures, Long span bridges,
Cable stay bridges. Industrial Building design. Superstructures and substructures detailed design.
Experience in site supervision, construction works, accountancy, tendering and evaluation.
Experience in prestressing detailed drawings. Road and rail alignment drawings and geotechnical
profile. Knowledge of construction methods and construction sequences in civil structural
constructions above or below the ground. Sound knowledge of engineering software’s. Well
familiar with IRC, Euro Codes.

Entreprises

  • Yuksel proje - Quantity surveyor

    Comptabilité | Mostaganem 2020 - maintenant Prepare cost analysis based on the architectural drawings, engineering
    estimates, materials required and labor involved
    Calculating quantities and costs of materials, time and labor before the project goes to tender
    Preparing cash-flow projections
    Cost control during construction
    Prepare and analyze costings for tenders
    Writing reports and overseeing bills
    Prepare tender and contract documents, including bills of quantities
    Carry out monthly valuations of work in progress, including forecasting of final
    costs
    Supply all relevant information to the General Manager for review at the specified intervals set
    Work as part of a team to ensure that the requirements of the client are
    delivered

  • Società Italiana per Condotte d'acqua - Ingénieur comptabilité des travaux - Quantity surveyor

    Comptabilité | Sidi bel abbes 2018 - 2020 Version en Francais
    Quantity surveyor
    Comptabilité des avancements des travaux de terrassement, assainissements et les drainages ; Estimer les quantités et le coût des matériaux, et l'équipement.
    Étude et conception des déviations routières provisoires et finale avec logiciel de conception.
    Analyser des rapports journaliers. Contrôle, vérification et calcul des sections du béton.
    Commande des produits selon les fiches techniques et la disponibilité.
    Suivi du projet et visite de chantier quotidiennement.
    English Version
    Societa Italiana per condotte d'acqua spa
    Technical Engineer (Roads/structures) 2018-2020
    The realization of the new TGV line Oran – Tlemcen Algeria
    Setting update on Autocad drawing, following the project manager request.
    Provide technical guidance regarding structural repairs, construction, and design.
    Inspects and documents work performed by contractors.
    Report and coordinate assigned portions of the contract work between the project manager's (PM) office and the contractor on projects
    Fixing uncompleted works and making new drawing and updating.
    Accounting Value Added Logistics.
    Performing variety of visits and checking the advancement of works

  • concertare - Quality controller

    Commercial | Roskilde Denmark 2016 - 2018 Évaluez le service client avec un rapport en ligne détaillé. Effectuer une variété de visites dans les magasins. Interagir avec les employés de l'entreprise, en fournissant des commentaires. Assurer une expérience client satisfaisante et protéger l'entreprise avec des normes de contrôle qualité établies.
    Quality control in Denmark Sep2016-2018
    Evaluate customer service with detailed online report. Interact with Company Employees, providing feedback.
    Ensure a satisfactory guest experience and protect the company with established quality control standards.
    Email marketing Digital marketing

  • Società Italiana per Condotte d'acqua - Ingénieur comptabilité des travaux

    Comptabilité | Sidi bel abbes 2015 - 2016 Quantity surveyor
    Comptabilité des avancements des travaux de terrassement, assainissements et les drainages ; Estimer les quantités et le coût des matériaux, et l'équipement.
    Étude et conception des déviations routières provisoires et finale avec logiciel de conception.
    Analyser des rapports journaliers. Contrôle, vérification et calcul des sections du béton.
    Commande des produits selon les fiches techniques et la disponibilité.
    Suivi du projet et visite de chantier quotidiennement.
    Quantity surveyor (Roads/Train) Jul2015-2016 The realization of the new TGV line Oran – Tlemcen Algeria
    Estimates tenure of the project, modifying structures. Supervising, ensuring projects run smoothly within budget. Preparing and monitoring project cash flow forecasts.
    Estimation of quantities per Drawings & preparation of indents. Accounting advancements earthworks, drainage, masonry, concrete, remediation, road layer.
    Preparation of the report statements with the necessary proposals and sketches plus quantities and equivocal prices.
    Supervise, ensuring the smooth running of projects within budget.
    Study and design of temporary and final road detours with design software.
    Cross check Bill of Quantity (BOQ) against drawings / specifications.
    Prepare and submit Technical and Commercial proposals on time as per requirements of Tender Documents.

  • Astaldi - Ingénieur comptabilité des travaux

    Comptabilité | 2014 - 2015 Ingénieur en comptabilité des travaux 2014-2015
    La réalisation de la nouvelle ligne LGV Saida - Moulay Slissen
    Comptabilité des avancements des travaux de terrassement, assainissements et les drainages ;
    Estimer les quantités et le coût des matériaux, et l'équipement.
    Étude et conception des déviations routières provisoires et finale avec logiciel de conception.
    Analyser des rapports journaliers.
    Contrôle, vérification et calcul des sections du béton.
    Commande des produits selon les fiches techniques et la disponibilité.
    Contrôle mensuelle des stocks des matériaux au longue de la ligne & matériaux mise en place avec entrées magasin.
    (Railway/Roads/Bridge) Jul2014-Jun2015 Realization of the new LGV line Saida - Moulay Slissen Algeria
    Preparing tender and contract documents, including bills of quantities. Preparation of Payment Invoice and certification.
    Estimate quantities and cost of materials, equipments.
    Analyzing survey reports, maps, drawings, aerial photography, and other topographical or geologic data to plan projects.
    Accounting for advancement of earthworks and drainage. Monthly inventory control of materials along the line & materials set up with store entries.
    Design structures, using design software and drawing tools. Control, verification and calculation of concrete sections.
    Established the Project Cost Monitoring System, Update the Project cost Progress and measures the cost variance

Formations

