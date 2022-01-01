Menu

Abdelkarim MAZOUZ

TORONTO

En résumé

• Analysis and Strategy :

Participate in the definition of export policy of the company.



•Constitution and animation of the sales network :

Select distributors able to sell the product or forward commercialisé.Mettre service with them the strengths of its produit.Former the network offre.Stimuler and motivate the network by putting in place support tools sales and gratuities (contests, promotions ...).

•Operational Marketing:

Implement marketing activities and communication outside media (presence at trade shows, presence at local and international events, trade marketing, special operations ...) and media (specialized press and other media). These tools are usually designed by headquarters marketing teams.


• Management Activities:

Design and development of marketing actions

Develop and implement marketing actions on the ground and to associate and international marketing.

Mes compétences :
Export
Communication
Management
Marketing
Sales
development of markets
English
French
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - Bilingual Support Officer, Specialized Product Services

    2017 - maintenant

  • IMACAB group Ingelec - Sales Manager Africa

    2010 - 2015

  • Group DISLOG & COMUNIVERS - UNIT MANAGER

    2008 - 2010

Formations

  • York University - Glendon College (Toronto)

    Toronto 2017 - maintenant H.BA

  • ENCG (Settat)

    Settat 2007 - 2009 HRM

    Management Stratégique des Ressources Humaines

  • UNIVERSITE MOHAMED V (Rabat)

    Rabat 2001 - 2006 Bachelor Business Management

Réseau

