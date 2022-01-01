Abdelkarim MAZOUZ

• Analysis and Strategy :



Participate in the definition of export policy of the company.







•Constitution and animation of the sales network :



Select distributors able to sell the product or forward commercialisé.Mettre service with them the strengths of its produit.Former the network offre.Stimuler and motivate the network by putting in place support tools sales and gratuities (contests, promotions ...).



•Operational Marketing:



Implement marketing activities and communication outside media (presence at trade shows, presence at local and international events, trade marketing, special operations ...) and media (specialized press and other media). These tools are usually designed by headquarters marketing teams.





• Management Activities:



Design and development of marketing actions



Develop and implement marketing actions on the ground and to associate and international marketing.



Mes compétences :

Export

Communication

Management

Marketing

Sales

development of markets

English

French

Gestion de projet